T&D REGION SPORTS: HHA volleyball tops DA 3-2

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Holly Hill Academy 3

Dorchester Academy 2

ST. GEORGE - Holly Hill Academy improved to 7-1 this season with a 3-2 win against Dorchester Academy on Tuesday.

HHA won with game scores of 24-26, 25-22, 25-14, 22-25 and 15-11.

Leading the way was Halle Mott with 10 kills, 2 aces and 21 digs, Lily McWaters 19 assists and 13 digs, Madison Steele with 8 kills and 8 digs, Brooke Fennessey with 7 kills and 8 digs, and Karlee Stoller with 8 kills.

Branchville 3

Bethune-Bowman 0

BRANCHVILLE - Branchville took a 3-0 Region 6-A win at Bethune-Bowman on Tuesday.

The Yellow Jackets (7-3-2, 5-0 in region) won games against the Lady Mohawks (3-0) by scores of 25-9, 25-17 and 25-16.

The Jackets were led by Carley Kinard with 2 aces, 8 kills, 7 digs and 5 receptions, Brianna Wiles with 7 kills, 7 digs, Haley Hess with 4 aces, 9 digs, 8 receptions, and Riley Shuler with 18 assists, 6 digs, 4 aces.

Branchville will play host to Bethune-Bowman on Wednesday, with the JV match starting 4 p.m.