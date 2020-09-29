T&D REGION SPORTS: HHA volleyball tops DA 3-2

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
Holly Hill Academy 3
Dorchester Academy 2
ST. GEORGE - Holly Hill Academy improved to 7-1 this season with a 3-2 win against Dorchester Academy on Tuesday.
HHA won with game scores of 24-26, 25-22, 25-14, 22-25 and 15-11.
Leading the way was Halle Mott with 10 kills, 2 aces and 21 digs, Lily McWaters 19 assists and 13 digs, Madison Steele with 8 kills and 8 digs, Brooke Fennessey with 7 kills and 8 digs, and Karlee Stoller with 8 kills.
Branchville 3
Bethune-Bowman 0
BRANCHVILLE - Branchville took a 3-0 Region 6-A win at Bethune-Bowman on Tuesday.
The Yellow Jackets (7-3-2, 5-0 in region) won games against the Lady Mohawks (3-0) by scores of 25-9, 25-17 and 25-16.
The Jackets were led by Carley Kinard with 2 aces, 8 kills, 7 digs and 5 receptions, Brianna Wiles with 7 kills, 7 digs, Haley Hess with 4 aces, 9 digs, 8 receptions, and Riley Shuler with 18 assists, 6 digs, 4 aces.
Branchville will play host to Bethune-Bowman on Wednesday, with the JV match starting 4 p.m.
Denmark-Olar 3
Calhoun County 2
ST. MATTHEWS - Denmark-Olar took a 3-2 road win at Calhoun County on Tuesday, with game scores of 25-21, 25-17, 18-25, 22-25, 25-21.
Leading the way for the Lady Vikings, Ta’Nijya Holman had a kill, 4 blocks, 20 service points and 2 digs, Aijalon Wroten had a kill, 2 blocks, 15 service and 2 digs, LaKiyah Coleman had 3 blocks, 8 service points and 2 digs, Mikiya Stukes had 26 service points and a dig, Teonna Rice had a service point and a dig, and Laila Donaldson had 13 service points.
Lee Academy 3
Orangeburg Prep 0
BISHOPVILLE - Orangeburg Prep lost a region match at Lee Academy on Tuesday by a 3-0 score.
Lee Academy won by game scores of 25-15, 25-23 and 25-23.
OP was led by Isabelle Wassell with 5 points, 2 kills, 4 assists, 15 digs, Ashlyn Smith with 5 points, 1 assist, 12 digs, Presley Collins with 4 points, 2 aces, 7 digs, Charlotte Laird with 4 points, 3 aces, 7 kills and a block.
Orangeburg Prep will host Calhoun Academy in a region match on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
JV VOLLEYBALL
Orangeburg Prep 2
Lee Academy 1
BISHOPVILLE - Orangeburg Prep took a 2-1 region win at Lee Academy on Tuesday.
The JV Lady Indians won with game scores of 25-13, 19-25 and 25-14.
OP was led by Rebecca Ann Fairey with 10 points, an ace, 2 kills, 8 digs, Lauren Ballew with 9 points, 3 aces, a kill, an assist, 6 digs, Annabelle Hunter with 7 points, an ace, 8 assists, Joni Holstad with 7 kills, Izzy Exum with 11 digs, Katherine Lambrecht with 8 digs.
OP will play host to Calhoun Academy in a region match on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Holly Hill Academy 2
Dorchester Academy 0
Holly Hill Academy took a 2-0 win against Dorchester Academy on Tuesday.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 2
Swansea 0
Orangeburg-Wilkinson won a home region match 2-0 on Tuesday against Swansea.
Game scores were 25-14 and 28-26.
O-W was led by Kaiya Grigg with 9 points. 3 aces and 6 assists, Imani Mitchell with 2 kills, 3 assists, Jasmine Anderson with an ace, 4 assists, Larkin Jones with 3 points, Mykaela Void with 4 assists.
O-W is 3-2 and will play at Strom Thurmond on Thursday.
