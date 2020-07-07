T&D REGION SPORTS: Elloree's Smith makes hole in one at Santee Cooper Country Club

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Smith cards ace at Santee Cooper Country Club

Donald Smith, of Elloree, carded a hole in one on Santee Cooper Country Club's No. 7 on June 13, 2020.

For his accomplishment, Smith has qualified for the Santee Cooper Trophy Five Award program.

He will receive a parchment signed by the Honorable Henry McMaster, Governor of South Carolina.

Hillcrest Men's Golf Association tournament Sunday

The Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will host its monthly tournament on Sunday, July 12 at 9 a.m. at Hillcrest Golf Club.

The event will have a shotgun start, will be based on individual stroke play with half handicap.

For more information or to sign up for the event by Saturday, call the Hillcrest pro shop at 803-533-6030.

The Hillcrest Golf Club Championship is set for August 22-23.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0