T&D REGION SPORTS: Edisto, CA baseball teams get wins

VARSITY BASEBALL
Calhoun Academy 14
Palmetto Christian 5
ST. MATTHEWS — The Calhoun Academy Cavaliers defeated Palmetto Christian Academy 14-5 at home on Thursday, scoring 7 runs in the first 2 innings.
Seth Tyson led the Cavaliers to victory on the hill. Tyson pitched 7 innings, allowing 7 hits and 5 runs, while striking out 14 and walking one.
Owen Everson took the loss for Palmetto Christian Academy, pitching 2 innings, allowing 7 runs on 5 hits and striking out 2.
The Cavaliers scattered nine hits in the game. Fowler Stabler went 2-for-4 with 3 RBI and a run scored, while Matt Layton went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored. Connor Hayes added a hit and 2 runs scored, while Hunter Summers went 1-for-2 with an RBI and 3 runs scored. Tyson helped his cause, going 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
CA plays next on Tuesday at Lee Academy in Bishopville.
Edisto 12
Wade Hampton 2
HAMPTON — Edisto took a 12-2 win in Region 5-2A play at Wade Hampton on Thursday, needing just 6 innings to finish the game.
Tyler Rickenbaker pitched 5-and-a-third innings, allowing just 2 hits and an earned run, while collecting 8 strikeouts.
For the Cougars on offense, Sam Dempsey was 2-for-4 with an RBI and 3 runs scored, while Pryce Wisher was 1-for-3 with an RBI, Rickenbacker was 1-for-3 with 2 RBI, and Nick Ulmer was 1-for-2 with 2 RBI.
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Edisto 16
Wade Hampton 8
HAMPTON — Edisto took a 16-8 road win in Region 5-2A play at Wade Hampton on Thursday.
Mallorie Smith (2-0 record) pitched for the win.
Leading hitters for Edisto were Saniya Mack, 4-for-6; Cholee Hall, 3-for-4; Chey Zorn, 4-for-5, with 4 RBI and 3 stolen bases.
Edisto is now 5-2 overall, 3-1 in region play, and will play on April 12 at home against Silver Bluff, in another region contest.
JV SOFTBALL
Edisto 15
Wade Hampton 6
HAMPTON — Edisto took a 15-6 region win against Wade Hampton on Thursday.
Gracie Cox pitched for the win.
Leading hitters for the JV Lady Cougars were Trinity Wade, 2-for-3; Emily Smith, 3-for-4, 3 RBI; and Sarah Davis, 2-for-3, with a home run.
Edisto (1-2 record) will play host to Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Tuesday.
GOLF
Orangeburg Prep 2nd in match
Orangeburg Prep finished second behind Palmetto Christian in a SCISA Region 1-2A golf match on Thursday.
Calhoun Academy finished in third place.
Calhoun was led by Turner Fleming, carding a 43, while OPS was led by Matthew Zeigler with a 35.
The Indians are 13-2 on the season and will face Gray Collegiate on Tuesday at Orangeburg Country Club.