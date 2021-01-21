T&D REGION SPORTS: DA girls win, HHA boys win

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dorchester Academy 32

Holly Hill Academy 22

ST. GEORGE — Dorchester Academy took a 32-22 region home win against Holly Hill Academy on Thursday.

DA was led by Maura Weathers with 9 points, and Krystal Judy with 8 points.

For HHA, Madison Steele scored 6 points.

DA is 3-5 overall, 3-2 in region play, and will play host to Patrick Henry in a game on Tuesday.

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Holly Hill Academy 58

Dorchester Academy 35

ST. GEORGE — Holly Hill Academy picked up a road region win at Dorchester Academy 58-35 on Thursday.

For HHA, Ethan Stokes had 22 points and Jabari Sumpter added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

For DA, Ben Marchant had 10 points, while Ben Singletary had 8 points.

DA (1-5 overall, 1-4 in region) will play host to Patrick Henry on Tuesday.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dorchester Academy 36