T&D REGION SPORTS: Calhoun Academy JV defeats Colleton

JV FOOTBALL

Calhoun Academy 24, Colleton Prep 6

Cael Parler rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown as Calhoun Academy JV defeated Colleton Prep 24-6 Thursday.

Parler also threw for a touchdown and converted two two-point conversions.

Colt Layton rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown, and also caught a touchdown pass. Joseph Lyons added a two-point conversion.

Parler and Layton also led the defense with eight tackles each. Hatchter Thornburg had five tackles and Garrett Fanning recovered a fumble.

Calhoun Academy will face Northside Christian at home Thursday at 6 p.m.

JUNIOR VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 2, Colleton Prep 0

Orangeburg Prep JV volleyball defeated Colleton Prep 2-0 (25-11, 25-23) Wednesday.

Prestan Schurlknight led OPS with 11 service points, four aces and three digs. Jayme Culler had seven service points, three aces, five kills, one assist and four digs; Emma Grace Burleson had five service points, three aces, two kills and a dig.

Dreher 2, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 1

Orangeburg-Wilkinson JV volleyball fell to Dreher 2-1 (25-22, 22-25, 9-15) Thursday.

Ediana Glover led O-W with five points and three assists. Arielle King had five points and six assists; Maddison Johnson had four points and two assists; Nylah Holmes had four points; Erin Glover had eight assists; Rhianna Coleman had five assists and Yikeilah Ryan had four assists.

O-W (1-2) will be at Lower Richland Tuesday.

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 3, Colleton Prep 0

Orangeburg Prep varsity volleyball defeated Colleton Prep 3-0 (25-20, 25-7, 25-18).

Jane Walker Yonce led the Lady Indians with 13 service points, six aces, eight kills, one block and one dig. Joni Holstad had 13 service points, two aces, four kills and four digs; Annabelle Hunter had nine service points, two aces, 15 assists and eight digs; Izzy Exum had five kills, one assist and eight digs; Katherine Lambrecht had seven digs and Rebecca Ann Fairey had six digs.

Orangeburg Prep is at Holly Hill Academy Tuesday, Sept. 13. B-Team begins at 4 p.m.

Branchville 2-2, Royal Live Oak 0-0

Branchville swept a two-game region match from Royal Live Oak 2-0 (25-1, 25-8) and 2-0 (25-3, 25-7) Thursday.

Riley Shuler led the Lady Jackets with 16 aces and six assists. Kira Infinger had 10 aces and two kills; Anna Win Berry had eight aces and eight assists; Mary Grace Vallentine had eight kills; Cadence McAlhany had six aces and Garren Ott had six aces.

Branchville will travel to face Estill Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 5:30 p.m.