Lady Raiders claim third-straight region title

Bamberg-Ehrhardt’s girls track and field team won its third consecutive Region VII-A championship Wednesday with a total score of 189 points.

The team featured five individual region champions including: Ameila Stembridge (javelin), Ezariah Williams (discus), Myonna Stokes (high jump), Rasheeda Ouattara (1600 meters) and its 4x400 meter team featuring Camryn Folk, Raven Brown, Mhchiya Johnson and Danaysia Roberts.

Other region placers include: Nilayah Edwards (3200 meter 800 meter), Siata Ouattara (3200 meter), Jade Moody (200 meter and 100 meter), Carmyn Folk (400 hurdles), Alona Jenkins (high jump), Myonna Stokes (triple jump), Ezariah Williams (shot put and javelin), Ah’Minah Brunson (javelin), 4x100 meter relay (Jade Moody, Danaysia Roberts, Keely Milhouse, Raven Brown) and 4x800 meter relay (Lilly Mcleod, Rasheeda Outtara, Nilayah Edwards and Brown).

The boys track and field team finished as the runner-up in Region VII-A with a score of 134 points.

Individual champions included: Anthony Williams (400 meter), Javaris Logan (discus) and 4x800 meter relay team (Jalin Willis, Jordan Logan, Evan Mcleod and Williams).

Other region placers include: Evan Mcleod (800 meter, 1600 meter, 3200 meter), Jaden Verner-Milhouse (400 meter hurdles), Javaris Logan (discus), Nick Folk (javelin), Eric Lee (javelin), 4x100 relay (Eric, Lee, Demetrius Odom, Jaquan Garvin, Nick Folk) and 4x400 meter relay (Anthony Williams, Jalin Willis, Marcus Cann, Demetrius Odom).

SCHSL BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Class A

Branchville 3, Johnsonville 2

Branchville advanced to the District VII championship after a 3-2 victory over Johnsonville Thursday night. Jonathan Looper earned the victory after throwing a complete game, allowing two runs and striking out six batters.

Harrison Wimberly had two hits to lead the Yellow Jackets while Looper and Mason Connor each added an RBI.

Branchville will host the district championship Monday, and must be beaten twice to be eliminated.

Calhoun County 16, C.A. Johnson 1

Calhoun County eliminated C.A. Johnson from the Class A state playoffs after a 16-1 win in St. Matthews Thursday night.

The Saints will travel to Dixie (Due West, SC) Saturday for a chance to advance to the District II final.

SCISA

Class 2A

Calhoun Academy 5, Colleton Prep 4

Connor Hayes blasted a double to score William Felder as Calhoun Academy earned a 5-4 walk-off win to advance to the Class 2A semifinals.

Landon Barnes had two hits and an RBI to lead the Cavaliers. Andrew Tucker had a hit and two RBIs; Mason Polin and Chase Strickland each added hits.

The Cavaliers take the best-of-three series 2-1 over Colleton Prep and will face No. 1 seed Lee Academy in a three-game series beginning Monday at Lee Academy.

SCHSL SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

Wednesday’s Scores

Class A

High Point 15, Calhoun County 5

Lake View 6, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 2

Green Sea Floyds 15, Branchville 3

Class 2A

Chesterfield 15, Edisto 0

Woodland 14, Lake Marion 0

Friday’s Schedule

Calhoun County at Ware Shoals

Charleston Math & Science at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

St. John’s at Branchville

Lee Central at Edisto

Andrew Jackson at Lake Marion

SCHSL SOCCER PLAYOFFS

Wednesday’s Scores

Dixie 7, Denmark-Olar 0

Palmetto Scholars Academy 2, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 0