T&D REGION SPORTS: Bowman football game moved to Wednesday

Bowman football game moved to Wednesday

Due to the forecast of inclement weather, Bethune-Bowman’s opening football game has been moved to a new date.

The Mohawks’ season opener against Pelion has been moved to Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 6:30 p.m. The game was originally planned for Friday at 7:30 p.m. But with the potential of thunderstorms and heavy rain, the school announced in a press release the new time and date.

For updates on high school football, check TheTandD.com

SC State to hold women's football seminar

South Carolina State University’s class of 1981 will host “Women’s Football 101” with former NFL player and Bulldog alumnus William Judson on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Judson was drafted by the Miami Dolphins out of SC State in the eighth round of the 1981 NFL Draft. He played cornerback for the Dolphins for eight seasons (1982-89), which included two trips to the Super Bowl.

The seminar will take place from 12-4 p.m. in the Belcher Hall fourth floor auditorium on the SC State campus. Tickets are $50 per person or $25 per student. The package includes lunch, a T-shirt and NFL swag.

Proceeds will go toward the class of 1981’s endowment.

Participants are asked to RSVP by visiting https://tinyurl.com/yc84n5nh.

Class of 1981 representative Mario White said Judson’s seminar is intended to help women unfamiliar with the game learn how to watch football.