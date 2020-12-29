T&D REGION SPORTS: B-E boys take first loss of season

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Dillon Christian 83

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 82

CHARLESTON — Bamberg-Ehrhardt took its first loss of the season on Tuesday in an 83-82 loss to Dillon Christian School in the Lowcountry Invitational at First Baptist School.

The Red Raiders (8-1 record) were playing without two starters and two regular contributors in the contest.

Senior Jacoby Crosby paced B-E with 27 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists and a block, while Deuce Capers added 10 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks. Senior Brenden Williams added a double-double of 12 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists, while senior Jaylan Parker added 9 points, 8 assists and a steal, while senior Treyton Still added 10 points, an assist, a rebound and a steal. A. Williams added 8 points, 6 rebounds and a block, Anthony Jones added 4 points, 2 assists and 3 rebounds, and Luke Ulmer added 2 points.

Ethan Brewington and Weston Glassgow each scored 18 points for the Warriors (5-3) in the win, as the two guards combined for nine 3-pointers.

B-E will play another tournament game on Wednesday, before returning home to host Bridges Prep in a Region 6-A home game on Tuesday, January 5.

DCS will play Cathedral Academy of North Charleston in the tournament on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

