T&D Region SCISA baseball teams start playoffs

Baseball teams in the South Carolina Independent School Association begin state playoffs on Monday.

A year after the coronavirus pandemic cut the season short, teams have played a regular season and qualified for postseason play.

Softball teams in SCISA play will continue regular-season scheduling until the state tournament begins play in Sumter on May 7 and 8.

South Carolina High School League baseball and softball teams are still playing regular season games and are not scheduled to begin state playoffs until May 15, at the earliest.

SCISA BASEBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE:

Class 2A - No. 5 Orangeburg Prep at No. 4 Greenwood Christian on Monday;

Class A - No. 5 Newberry Academy at No. 4 Andrew Jackson Academy on Monday (winner will play at No. 1 seed Clarendon Hall on Tuesday); No. 5 Holly Hill Academy at No. 4 Patrick Henry Academy on Monday; No. 3 Dorchester Academy at No. 2 Richard Winn Academy on Tuesday

