T&D REGION FOOTBALL:

Seth Tyson scored on a 9-yard run and Andrew Tucker added the two-point conversion.

Matt Layton scored on an 18-yard run.

Tyson connected with Mac Felder on a 20-yard pasing touchdown and Tyson connected with Kade Strickland for the two-point conversion pass to round out the scoring for the Cavaliers.

Layton and Lane Noe led CA with 5 tackles each, while Cade Carson had a fumble recovery.

Tyson had 23 carries for 112 yards and was 4-for-10 passing for 75 yards.

Layton had 6 carries for 68 yards and Tucker had 10 carries for 37 yards.

Holly Hill Academy 58

W.W. King Academy 0

HOLLY HILL - Holly Hill Academy won its SCISA 8-man first-round playoff game 58-0 on Friday over W.W. King Academy.

The Raiders (11-0 record) rushed for 357 yards on 27 carries.

HHA will play host to Laurens Academy next Friday in the second round of playoffs.