T&D REGION FOOTBALL: OP, HHA get wins to start 2020 season

Orangeburg Prep 54
John Paul II 21
HARDEEVILLE — The Orangeburg Prep Indians opened the season with a 54-21 road win at John Paul II Catholic School of Ridgeland on Friday.
Junior tailback Amir Tyler led the offense with 4 touchdowns, while junior quarterback McCullough Mims added 2 rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown.
OP built up a 33-0 lead early, taking a 33-8 lead into halftime.
The Indians were led on defense by the senior trio of Kenneth Fogle, Nick Shafer and Peyton Inabinet.
OP (1-0) will play at Calhoun Academy (0-1) next Friday night.
1st quarter scoring plays
OP - :41 - Amir Tyler 3-yard TD run, PAT by Peyton Inabinet
2nd quarter scoring plays
OP - 6:49 - McCullough Mims 5-yard run, PAT by Inabinet
OP - 4:37 - Mims 1-yard run, kick no good
OP - 2:16 - Tyler 8-yard run, pass failed
OP - 1:18 - Tyler 5-yard run, PAT by Inabinet
JPII - :35 - Jeremiah Young 12-yard run, Austin McIntosh 2-pt run
3rd quarter scoring plays
OP - 10:32 - Dylan Wilson 1-yard run, PAT by Inabinet
OP - 7:28 - Mims to Tolbert 5-yard pass, PAT by Inabinet
4th quarter scoring plays
OP - 11:18 - Tyler 28-yard run, PAT by Inabinet
JPII - 7:28 - Young 5-yard run, pass failed
JPII - 1:16 - Mark Knight 75-yard run, PAT by Ben Richardson
Holly Hill Academy 18
Laurens Academy 12
LAURENS — Holly Hill Academy took an 18-12 victory at Laurens Academy on Friday night to open the 2020 season and win the first game led by head coach Michael Nelson.
HHA had 366 yards on the ground on 52 carries.
Marion Breland had 12 carries for 168 yards and 2 touchdowns, while adding 10 tackles on defense.
Perrin Breland had 13 carries for 72 yards and added 12 tackles on defense.
Zach Pelloni had 11 carries for 70 yards, while Davin Walling added 10 carries for 55 yards.
Other top defensive performers for the Raiders were Jacob Rogers with 9 tackles, Ramsey Norris with 7 tackles, Harley Watkins with 6 tackles and an interception, and Dyson Dantzler with 5 tackles.
1st quarter scoring plays
HHA - 10:41 - Marion Breland 6 yard run, Zach Pelloni 2-pt run
LA - :01 Thomas Lowry 16-yard pass to Caio Rita, run failed
2nd quarter scoring plays
HHA - 6:04 - Raiders team scores on safety
4th quarter scoring plays
HHA - 2:51 Marion Breland 8-yard run, Breland pass to Jacob Rogers for 2-pt conversion
LA - 2:24 - Lowry 35-yard pass to Rita, run failed
HHA plays host to Wardlaw Academy next Friday.
Hilton Head Christian 40
Dorchester Academy 12
HILTON HEAD ISLAND — Dorchester Academy opened the 2020 season with a 40-12 loss at Hilton Head Christian Academy on Friday.
For the Raiders, Haden Hartzog had 109 yards receiving and a touchdown, while Hunter Hartzog had 50 yards receiving and a touchdown.
DA was led on defense by Noah Byron and Connor Hartzog, each with 10 tackles.
DA (0-1) will play host to Thomas Heyward Academy next Friday.
Greenwood Christian 28
Calhoun Academy 6
GREENWOOD — The Calhoun Academy Cavaliers opened the season with a 28-6 loss at Greenwood Christian on Friday.
CA (0-1) will play host to Orangeburg Prep (1-0) next Friday in St. Matthews.
Palmetto Christian 62
Clarendon Hall 20
SUMMERTON — The Clarendon Hall Saints opened the 2020 season with a 62-20 home loss to Palmetto Christian on Friday night.
CHS will play host to Cathedral Academy next Friday.
