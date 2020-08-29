T&D REGION FOOTBALL: OP, HHA get wins to start 2020 season

3rd quarter scoring plays

OP - 10:32 - Dylan Wilson 1-yard run, PAT by Inabinet

OP - 7:28 - Mims to Tolbert 5-yard pass, PAT by Inabinet

4th quarter scoring plays

OP - 11:18 - Tyler 28-yard run, PAT by Inabinet

JPII - 7:28 - Young 5-yard run, pass failed

JPII - 1:16 - Mark Knight 75-yard run, PAT by Ben Richardson

Holly Hill Academy 18

Laurens Academy 12

LAURENS — Holly Hill Academy took an 18-12 victory at Laurens Academy on Friday night to open the 2020 season and win the first game led by head coach Michael Nelson.

HHA had 366 yards on the ground on 52 carries.

Marion Breland had 12 carries for 168 yards and 2 touchdowns, while adding 10 tackles on defense.

Perrin Breland had 13 carries for 72 yards and added 12 tackles on defense.

Zach Pelloni had 11 carries for 70 yards, while Davin Walling added 10 carries for 55 yards.