Swanson single caps rally in 9th, Braves avoid Marlins sweep

ATLANTA — Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves were in danger of being swept in a four-game series by the Marlins, something that had never occurred.

Didn't happen this time, either.

Swanson's RBI single with the bases loaded capped Atlanta's two-run rally in the ninth inning and the Braves beat Miami 7-6 Thursday to snap a four-game losing streak.

"Pressure situations are something I love," Swanson said. "I love to have that pressure and the game hanging in the balance. It's such a thrill."

The Braves recovered after blowing a 5-4 lead in the top of the ninth. Garrett Cooper singled to put Miami ahead.

Dylan Floro (0-1) couldn't hold the 6-5 lead in the bottom half. Ender Inciarte and Ronald Acuña Jr. singled and Freddie Freeman walked to load the bases with no outs.

Floro struck out Travis d'Arnaud before walking Ozzie Albies to force in the tying run. Swanson's single to left field set off the on-field celebration.

It was Swanson's fifth career game-ending RBI.

"I don't know that I want anybody in that situation other than Dansby," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "He's amazing in that arena. He loves it when the pressure is on him."