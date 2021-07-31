Swanson hits 2 HRs, drives in 7 as Braves beat Brewers 8-1

ATLANTA — Dansby Swanson hit a grand slam and a two-run shot and drove in a career-high seven runs to lead the Atlanta Braves to an 8-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night.

Swanson had three hits, including his second career grand slam in the seventh off John Curtiss. He broke a 1-all tie with a two-run homer in the sixth, one pitch after it appeared he struck out. His run-scoring single in the fourth tied the game at 1-1.

After Adam Duvall led off the sixth with a single off Brandon Woodruff, Swanson took a 2-2 pitch. Home plate umpire CB Bucknor called the pitch a ball as Swanson took a half step toward the dugout, apparently believing he struck out.

Swanson hit the next pitch over the wall in left field, giving Atlanta a 3-1 lead. Woodruff was pulled and yelled at Bucknor as he walked off the field.

Swanson has set a career high with 20 homers, matching the Braves' franchise record for a shortstop. Denis Menke hit 20 homers in 1964 for the Milwaukee Braves.

Woodruff (7-6) allowed three runs on eight hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings.

The Braves scored five runs in the seventh off Curtiss, who made his Milwaukee debut.