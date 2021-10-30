Sustain SC lauds Boeing, SC Ports, Volvo Cars

For Boeing’s expansion, the company invested $12 million in a high-priority conservation project and got a permit within six months. This success could be attributed to Boeing’s proactive efforts to gather the right people to discuss solutions. More importantly, they were willing to invest in South Carolina’s natural resources above and beyond what was required for them to get the permit. This project also received the EPA Smart Sector Award at a national level as the model for good mitigation.

The SC Ports Authority’s $5 million revolving fund continues to work throughout the East Cooper River Corridor buying critical conservation parcels, protecting them through an easement and selling them to a conservation buyer so the funding can continue to build the Greenbelt protecting Charleston and surrounding counties. Since 2016, SC Ports has preserved and restored nearly 3,000 acres of land in South Carolina by partnering with environmental groups, restored 22 acres of saltwater marsh and created more than 12 acres of oyster beds in Charleston Harbor.