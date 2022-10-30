Survivor: Early detection is key; pink ribbon walkers educate and honor

A pink ribbon walk was held earlier this month at the Regional Medical Center to highlight breast cancer and honor those who battled it.

For the Rev. Stanley Rivers and Barbara White, it’s important to shed light on breast cancer.

“It brings recognition to a cause that we hold so dear to our heart. I know those that survive the disease are rejoicing. It's very important that we celebrate the years that they have been cured from this disease and we are saying cure, we're speaking it to life,” Rivers said. “It's also important for us to never forget those that did not survive. We want to recognize them.”

For Barbara White, as a cancer survivor, it means a lot to her to have this walk in support of fighting cancer.

“It’s an awareness. It's not just a walk for us to exercise. That's part of it, but it's to bring awareness and to let women know that we can survive if we have early detection, which is our mammograms,” White said.

The early detection aspect is important for White, as it helped her survive.

“That's how my cancer was found, early detection. I couldn't feel it but it showed up on a mammogram. It's important to get those mammograms every year,” White said.

About 264,000 women get diagnosed with breast cancer yearly. Nearly about 42,000 women die each year due to the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Black women have one of the highest rates of death from breast cancer.

“I have family members who have been affected by breast cancer and the only way we're going to do something about it is to bring awareness to this disease,” White said.

During the event, people were honking car horns and waving in support of the walk.

For White, it is amazing to see all the support for her and the others walking with her.

“I think it lifts them up and let them know that people are with us,” White said.

“Those that are passing, honking their horns, they are aware of what's going on with this war and, hopefully, they will tell someone to go ahead and get their mammograms,” White said.

“It's sort of emotional,” White said.

The event was sponsored by the Williams Chapel A.M.E church in Orangeburg. A balloon release was also held.

All donations are going to the American Cancer Society.