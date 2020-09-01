Survey: US factories grow in August for third straight month

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

WASHINGTON — American factories expanded last month at the fastest pace since late 2018, continuing a rebound from the coronavirus recession.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported Tuesday that its manufacturing index climbed to 56 in August from 54.2 in July, highest since November 2018. Anything above 50 signals growth, and U.S. manufacturing has been expanding for three straight months.

The reading was bigger than economists had forecast.

As the pandemic and the measures meant to contain it paralyzed the American economy, the survey showed that manufacturing contracted in March, April and May before resuming growth in June.

The ISM reported that orders, production and export orders all grew faster in August. But the survey's measurement of hiring shrank for the 13th straight month. Fifteen of 18 industries reported growth in August, led by wood and plastics makers.