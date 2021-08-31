Survey: Owners frustrated when linking phones to vehicles

DETROIT (AP) — Automobile quality rose last year, but glitches in pairing smartphones with infotainment systems frustrated owners more than anything, according to a large U.S. survey of auto owners.

For the first time, a brand from Fiat Chrysler, now Stellantis, ranked No. 1 for having the fewest problems. Ram trucks finished first, followed by another company brand, Dodge, according to the annual survey by J.D. Power. Lexus, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Kia, Genesis, Hyundai, Jeep and Chevrolet rounded out the top 10 brands.

Smartphone connections, mainly linking Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to automobiles, was this year's top problem. It beat voice recognition as the survey's No. 1 gremlin for the first time since 2011.

Automakers have been trying to link phones to cars for more than a decade, yet the problem persists, said Dave Sargent, J.D. Power's vice president of automotive quality. Now it's the connection to make the Apple and Android systems show up on the vehicle screens, he said.

"People see that their phone works fine by itself, but when they come to connect it to the vehicle, go through the Wi-Fi system, that's where the problems exist," Sargent said.