Surprise! Raptors, Heat, Grizzlies and Thunder in good place

"For me, it's always about the journey," Paul said. "It's about working hard, and it's the analytics and the statistics that say at this age you can do this or you can do that. ... I think it's more about competing with yourself and not worry about what everybody else saying."

There have been a couple other very notable surprises in Miami and Toronto.

The Heat didn't make the playoffs last year, lost Dwyane Wade to retirement and brought in Jimmy Butler to lead a largely very young, very unproven core this season. And it has worked: The Heat are in the mix for home-court in the first round, and are thinking even bigger than that.

"It started in the summer," said first-time All-Star Bam Adebayo, this year's NBA Skills Competition winner. "It's building habits. Jimmy is one of those guys. He wants to hold people to a higher standard. Our organization wants to hold people to a higher standard. So it just made it all synch together. Everybody doesn't take anything personal when somebody gets on them. It's all love at the end of the day."

And then there's the Raptors.