Sunday starting lineup NASCAR.com Jun 26, 2021 Start pos.DriverCar #Team1Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing2Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports3Martin Truex Jr.19Joe Gibbs Racing4Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing5Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing6Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing7Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing8Daniel Suarez99Trackhouse Racing9Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports10Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing11Brad Keselowski2Team Penske12Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports13Kevin Harvick4Stewart-Haas Racing14Joey Logano22Team Penske15Kurt Busch1Chip Ganassi Racing16Ryan Blaney12Team Penske17Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing18William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports19Kyle Busch18Joe Gibbs Racing20Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports21Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing22Erik Jones43Richard Petty Motorsports23Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing24Chase Briscoe14Stewart-Haas Racing25Cody Ware51Petty Ware Racing26Anthony Alfredo38Front Row Motorsports27Justin Haley77Spire Motorsports28James Davison15Rick Ware Racing29Garrett Smithley53Rick Ware Racing30BJ McLeod78Live Fast Motorsports31Quin Houff00StarCom Racing32Matt DiBenedetto21Wood Brothers Racing33Ross Chastain42Chip Ganassi Racing34Josh Bilicki52Rick Ware Racing35Timmy Hill66Motorsports Business Management36Corey LaJoie7Spire Motorsports37Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing38Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing