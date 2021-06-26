 Skip to main content
Sunday starting lineup
0 comments

Start pos.
DriverCar #Team
1Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
2Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
3Martin Truex Jr.19Joe Gibbs Racing
4Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing
5Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
6Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
7Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing
8Daniel Suarez99Trackhouse Racing
9Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports
10Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
11Brad Keselowski2Team Penske
12Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports
13Kevin Harvick4Stewart-Haas Racing
14Joey Logano22Team Penske
15Kurt Busch1Chip Ganassi Racing
16Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
17Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing
18William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
19Kyle Busch18Joe Gibbs Racing
20Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports
21Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
22Erik Jones43Richard Petty Motorsports
23Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
24Chase Briscoe14Stewart-Haas Racing
25Cody Ware51Petty Ware Racing
26Anthony Alfredo38Front Row Motorsports
27Justin Haley77Spire Motorsports
28James Davison15Rick Ware Racing
29Garrett Smithley53Rick Ware Racing
30BJ McLeod78Live Fast Motorsports
31Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
32Matt DiBenedetto21Wood Brothers Racing
33Ross Chastain42Chip Ganassi Racing
34Josh Bilicki52Rick Ware Racing
35Timmy Hill66Motorsports Business Management
36Corey LaJoie7Spire Motorsports
37Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
38Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
 		   
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
