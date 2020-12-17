Suit preference wins regularly

George Szell, a conductor, was in the United States on his way back to Europe from Australia when World War II broke out. He never left. He said, "Conductors must give unmistakable and suggestive signals to the orchestra, not choreography to the audience."

A bridge defender must give unmistakable signals to his partner, not worry about kibitzers.

Most bridge players are best at declarer-play, second-best at bidding and 10th-best at defense! To defend well, not only do you need to watch the cards closely and signal accurately to partner, but he must be doing the same, and both of you must be interpreting these cards correctly.

The best defenders use a lot of suit-preference signals. Today's deal shows what is possible. How should the defenders defeat three spades after West leads the club three?

In the auction, if you think West ought to have bid four diamonds over three spades, tune in tomorrow.