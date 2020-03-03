Success isn't always amazing

A.N. Onymous quipped, "Behind every successful man there stands an amazed woman." But sometimes success isn't such a surprise: It is etched in stone -- as in today's deal.

North shot his partner into six hearts. When the dummy came down, South saw that they might have missed seven. But he had been taught when balancing precariously on his grandmother's knee to concentrate on the actual contract.

After winning trick one with dummy's club ace, declarer drew two rounds of trumps. He continued with a diamond to dummy's king and a club ruff. Next came a diamond to dummy's ace and a diamond ruff. If the suit had broken 3-3, South would have claimed all 13 tricks. But West discarded a club.

South wasn't displeased, though. It gave him a chance for a pretty play. He led a low spade and finessed dummy's nine. East won with the jack, but had no winning riposte. If he returned a club, it would have conceded a ruff-and-sluff, allowing declarer to discard his spade loser. If East played back a spade, it would have been into dummy's ace-queen tenace. So East tried the diamond jack. But South ruffed, played a spade to dummy's ace and threw his last spade on the established diamond seven.