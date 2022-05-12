Success is like living for ever

Benjamin Disraeli requested, 50 years before the actual event, that he be allowed to die eating ortolans to the sound of soft music.

I doubt he got his wish, but if your contract dies, you should hope to be able to say, "It was impossible to make with the best line of play."

South opened two no-trump, showing 20-22 points, North used a transfer bid, and South jumped to game because he had an excellent hand for play in spades. North needed no further encouragement to bid a slam.

West led the club jack. At once South noticed the irritating duplication in the minors: only five tricks from 19 high-card points. Declarer, thinking that he needed a 2-2 spade break and the heart finesse to work, immediately cashed the spade ace and king. When East discarded a low club, South groaned. Then he led a low heart and finessed the queen. When it held, South said, "That would work, wouldn't it? But I still have to lose two major-suit tricks -- down one."

If you had been sitting North, would you have been sympathetic with your partner? At the time, I hope so; however, afterward you might have taken him to task for going down in a makable contract.

When the trump loser is exposed, there is a faint chance for success. After the finesse of the heart queen wins, declarer cashes the heart ace, the club ace and his three diamond winners. Finally, South exits with a trump. Since West started with only two hearts, he is endplayed. On his forced minor-suit return, dummy's heart loser is sluffed while South ruffs.

