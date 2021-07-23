Success begins away from the table

F. Scott Fitzgerald claimed, "No grand idea was ever born in a conference, but a lot of foolish ideas have died there."

A bridge partnership is like a conference: You and your partner must spend time working out your bidding and -- even more important -- defensive card-play agreements so that you are on the same wavelength at the table.

North and South benefited from their preparations on today's deal. Would you and your partner reach this desirable grand slam with only a combined 28 high-card points?

In the auction, South's two spades was an artificial game-force, asking North to rebid two no-trump. Three hearts was natural. Four clubs was a control-bid, showing a good hand for play in hearts. South used Roman Key Card Blackwood to learn that his partner had two aces and the heart queen.