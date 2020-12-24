Stylist disappears after destroying hair

DEAR HARRIETTE: I asked for recommendations for hair stylists on social media. Someone messaged me that she was launching a hair business and showed me some of her work. I liked it, so I scheduled an appointment for a simple hair dye and trim. It took more than four hours. I was the only customer. The color was completely wrong, and I hated it.

Over the next couple of days, my hair started coming out in clumps. I've dyed my hair before, but it's never had this type of damage. I am not sure what she did, but I want my money back. The problem is that her social media accounts are gone and her phone number is disconnected, and every time I go to the shop, there is no one there. I've been thinking about contacting the police to file a report and lawsuit. I don't want what happened to me to happen to anyone else. Should I go to the police for help finding her? -- Scammed Hair

DEAR SCAMMED HAIR: Rather than the police, you may want to file a claim with a small claims court. Take a picture of the damage and find photos of yourself before. Gather all of the written communication from the woman as well as receipts for payment.