Style imitator

Dear Annie: After going to college out of state and graduating a few years ago, I moved home with my parents so I could save money while attending graduate school. Recently, my mom has started to get on my last nerve. If I look good in an outfit, she goes out and buys the same thing. Though this has been happening since high school, it's been happening a lot more recently. I've brought it up in the past, but she hasn't seen a problem with it. We don't even have the same body shape or skin tone, so what looks good on me doesn't flatter her. Also, she gets so excited when buying new clothes that she'll wear the outfit over and over again, never giving me a chance to wear it unless I want to match. As I mentioned, I'm trying to save money for school, so going clothes shopping is a rare treat for me. However, my mom would live at the mall if she could. I really appreciate all my parents are doing for me -- living rent-free is a blessing, I know -- but I'm this close to living in my sweats. Annie, how do I stop myself from unraveling? -- The Empress's New Clothes