Study links gut microbiome with pulmonary arterial hypertension

Dear Doctor: It seems like gut microbes are part of every kind of health issue now. I just read that having the wrong bacteria causes pulmonary hypertension, which is something our dad had before he died. Is that really true? How can it be fixed?

Dear Reader: We're right there with you in being amazed by the breadth and depth of the role of the gut microbiome in health and well-being. The emerging research these days is fascinating, and it continues to shape and expand our understanding of how the body functions. In your question, you're referring to the results of research published last February in the American Heart Association's journal Hypertension. According to the study, researchers found that a specific assortment of gut bacteria may not only contribute to a certain type of pulmonary hypertension, but also may be useful in predicting its onset.