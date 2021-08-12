Student questions relationship

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a rising senior in high school dating a rising freshman in college. We just passed our eight-month anniversary. I'm aware that I'm just in high school and may not know everything, but I know I love her. I've heard a lot of talk. Some people say high school relationships should always break up for college to save us from the inevitable mental turmoil. Others say it's possible that it can work if we try hard enough. Where do you stand on the issue? -- Need a Third Opinion

DEAR NEED A THIRD OPINION: This is a tricky situation that doesn't have one answer. Personally, I remember that my high school boyfriend broke up with me at the end of high school. He said it was because we were going to different schools, so our relationship naturally had to end. I was devastated. That should not be a given, at least not in my book. I recommend that the two of you have a heart-to-heart. Talk about your relationship and your future. If you both want to give it a chance, do that. Sure, it could be hard to manage, but you won't know unless you try. If you choose to give your relationship a chance, establish markers that indicate when you need to rethink your status, such as if either of you meets someone else, the frequency of your communication wanes, etc.