Student ponders taking gap year

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just graduated from high school, and it's starting to sink in that I'm leaving the town I lived in for 18 years. I'm leaving my friends, my family and the only place I have ever known for a college 2,000 miles away. I thought I would be happy when I threw my cap into the air. I thought I would look forward to new people, places and things, but now I'm just plain scared. I'm scared the college I go to will make me miserable. I'm scared my friends will make new college friends and forget about me. I'm scared that I'll struggle to balance my academic and social lives to the point where I flunk out. Maybe I need to take a gap year instead.

How do I know whether these are just plain nerves or I actually need to take a break from everything? -- Possible Gap Year Student

DEAR POSSIBLE GAP YEAR STUDENT: Take a moment to breathe. Congratulate yourself on getting through one of the most difficult periods in our history and completing your high school studies. You should be proud of yourself.