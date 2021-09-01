Student has mixed feelings

DEAR HARRIETTE: My college professor passed away unexpectedly last weekend. She and I never really got along, but I had a lot of respect for her as my professor. Because we didn't have the best relationship, and at times I could be quite rude to her, I'm feeling a bit of guilt. She wasn't much older than my mother and has kids that are the same age as me. What should I do? -- Feeling Guilty

DEAR FEELING GUILTY: There is nothing that you can do about your past behavior, especially since your professor is gone. You can review in your mind the way that the two of you interacted and look for clues as to why you reacted so strongly and so negatively to her. Why did she trigger you so much? Examine your engagement with her in an effort to learn so that you don't make the same mistake again. That is how you can resolve guilt, by learning from the situation and vowing to behave better in the future.