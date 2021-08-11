Student entering college feeling overwhelmed

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm leaving for college in a few weeks, and I'm overwhelmed with everything that needs to get done. I have to say goodbye to my friends, spend more time with my parents, order everything for my dorm, pack for school and make time for myself. It feels like a whirlwind of stuff must get done, which leaves me feeling both stressed and scared at the same time. How do I make everything feel less overwhelming? -- College Stress

DEAR COLLEGE STRESS: This is where organization comes in. I'm a big believer in writing everything down. Start by making subject categories -- friends, family, dorm room, etc. Under each category, itemize exactly what you need to do or who you need to see. List each friend so that you don't forget anyone. Prioritize people and duties. When you have completed them, check them off so that you are clear about what you have accomplished and what's left.

Be sure to include time when you can relax and take in the magnitude of the transition occurring in your life. It's a big deal to leave home and go away to college. Instead of thinking of it as overwhelming, consider it exciting. Also, know that it doesn't mean that you are closing the door on your current life. You are opening the door to your future.