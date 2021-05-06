Student-athlete questions getting a job

DEAR HARRIETTE : My family's COVID stimulus money is running out, and the bills are starting to add up. Playing Division I sports is the only way I can stay in school because I cannot afford tuition. I'm on a sports scholarship. My problem is that all of my time goes to practice, training and traveling for games, so I cannot get a job. Should I sacrifice my scholarship by getting a job? -- College Athlete

DEAR COLLEGE ATHLETE: Ideally, you should finish school. The gift of a full scholarship is valuable. If you can figure out how to hold on to it and complete your studies, that would be best. Talk to the financial aid office to find out if there are any work-study jobs on campus. In some instances, you can even do your homework while on the job. If your sports responsibilities give you any flexibility, this may be an option. You may also want to take out a loan. Yes, you will have to pay it back, but college tuition loans offer a very low rate for repayment. In this way, you can finish school and then get a job. Talk to your school's loan officer and review all of your options before you step away from college. Good luck.