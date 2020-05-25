Stuck in a cycle

Dear Annie: My mom had a stroke a few months ago. My husband and I are building a house, so my brother suggested it would be easier if we stayed with her to help with her rehabilitation. But the biggest problem is that I'm out of my work right now for medical reasons and am not really able to help her. What I have done so far has only made my condition worse. How do I break this cycle? -- Feeling Hopeless

Dear Hopeless: You might feel like the situation is hopeless because both you and your mother are dealing with medical issues. However, I see a lot of hope on the horizon. Once you recover, you will be able to help your mother physically with her rehabilitation. In the meantime, you can support her emotionally and mentally by sharing stories and or perhaps by sharing your own struggles. She gets to see that she's not in this alone.

Also, you are correct that you have to focus on getting better yourself before you can help her out. There is a reason that during the airplane video they tell parents to put their masks on first before they put their child's mask on.