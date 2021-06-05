Struggling with student loans

Dear Annie: I'm a senior in high school, and I'm struggling with finances right now. I plan on going to community college, but even so, I would still have to pay $2,000 out of pocket because for some reason, they are having trouble viewing my Free Application for Federal Student Aid form.

I'm very overwhelmed, and I don't even know what to do now. If I stop school for a year to work and save up money, it will be very difficult for me to readjust to a student's lifestyle. If I don't, I'll have to take a loan out, and I don't even know if I'll be able to afford to pay it back. I have five kids to help care for (my little siblings). Is there some sort of solution to this? I know that when I'm stressed and overwhelmed it's very hard for me to see obvious answers to my problems, and I tend to overthink. I just need some guidance and advice and a bit of a walk-through. My entire family is depending on me to pull through educationally. So, I really need a stable, decent-paying job that can support a family.

I'd really appreciate any help you can offer. -- Embarrassed and Overwhelmed

Dear Embarrassed: Far from being embarrassed, you should be proud. You're investing in your education and beginning a new chapter of your life while also helping to take care of your family. Don't be dissuaded from starting school just because you're feeling overwhelmed by applying for student loans. Navigating the student loan system can be a challenge, even for people who have done it before. It's natural that you'd need some guidance in the process. Fortunately, the Federal Student Aid Information Center exists for just such a purpose. Reach out to their hotline at 800-433-3243 for expert assistance. Kudos, and best wishes to you.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0