Stress tests help to see how the heart behaves

When you schedule a stress test, you'll be asked to stop eating or drinking for a set period of time before the test begins, generally a few hours. You will also be instructed not to smoke and to abstain from alcohol and caffeine. Your doctor will ask you what medications and supplements you take on a regular basis, and will let you know if any of them need to be paused. If you have asthma and use an inhaler, be sure to let your doctor know, and bring the inhaler with you.

Electrodes to capture the electrical activity of your heart are taped to various parts of your chest, and a blood pressure cuff is attached to your arm. A pulse oximeter, to measure blood-oxygen saturation, may be clipped to a finger. During the active portion of the test, usually 10 to 15 minutes, you will exercise at an increasingly higher rate, until you reach a target goal. If symptoms develop at any point, the test is cut short. These can include chest pain, dizziness, shortness of breath and abnormal changes to blood pressure or electrical activity. It's important to let the tech administering the test know if you feel discomfort at any time. Monitoring may continue after the test is complete to see how the heart and body recover.

Within the next few days, your doctor will review the test results with you. If coronary disease is suspected, either treatment or additional testing may be recommended.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0