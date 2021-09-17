Stress at work -- with triplets on the way

Dear Annie: I am a 39-year-old man who is married to the greatest wife in the world. We have three boys and one girl; our oldest is 19, and our youngest is 8. A couple of years ago, I started a cabinet-making business, and it is growing fast. Our oldest son works full time with me. Even with his help, I am falling further and further behind on work. I don't want to turn down requests, though, because we're trying to get out of debt. We've been doing pretty well so far.

But a few months ago, we found out that my wife is pregnant. We thought we were done having kids. But after finding out the news, I pumped myself up and said: "OK, one more. We can do this!"

We went in for the first ultrasound, and they found two heartbeats. I almost fainted. Then, at the next ultrasound, they found three! And then we found out that all three are girls! It might be a dad thing, but I worry about my daughter more than the three boys combined.