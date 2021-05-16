Strawberries -- the fruits of spring

The time of year for fresh strawberries is here. One of the first fruits of spring, the fresh red berries can now be found at roadside stands and in all the supermarkets at bargain prices.

Strawberries are an absolutely superb addition to a healthy diet. They are naturally low in calories — approximately 22 calories per half-cup serving. They are also an excellent source of Vitamin C which acts as an antioxidant in the body along with being necessary for collagen formation. Ounce for ounce, strawberries have more Vitamin C than citrus fruit. So, enjoy your berries this season!

Here are some tips for selecting and storing your strawberries:

• It is best to freeze or preserve strawberries on the same day they are harvested. The freshest berry provides the best end product whether it’s preserves, jam, or jelly.

• Select fully ripened strawberries with deep red color and fresh-looking caps (the leafy green end.) Strawberries do NOT continue to ripen after they have been picked. They might get redder, but they won’t get sweeter.