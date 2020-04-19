Storms hit South in prelude to tornado threat later Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — High winds, hail and heavy rain pounded parts of Alabama on Sunday, as forecasters warned residents to brace for possible tornadoes and flooding later in the day across a wide swatch of the southern United States.

Tornado watches covered a swath of east Texas and large parts of Louisiana and Mississippi on Sunday afternoon. More than 24,000 customers were without electricity early Sunday, according to www.poweroutage.us.

It was the second Sunday in a row that the South was hit with severe weather.

Four Alabama counties were under a flash flood warning until 11 a.m. local time because of heavy rain: Bibb, Chilton, Coosa and Shelby, the National Weather Service said. High winds had uprooted trees and left blankets of hail on the ground in some areas, the National Weather Service reported.

"Two to three inches of rain has already fallen and an additional one to two inches is possible," the agency said on its website.

A second wave of storms was expected to develop Sunday afternoon and bring the risk of strong tornadoes into the evening, the National Weather Service said. Large twisters were a possibility for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.