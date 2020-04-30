Stories of Honor -- the series and sponsors
The series

The Times and Democrat’s Stories of Honor series is in its second year. Every Sunday from April 26 through July 12, a veteran's story will be featured in The Times and Democrat and at TheTandD.com. You can nominate a veteran to be honored by submitting a story at https://thetandd.com/forms/promo/stories of honor/ or by mailing to T&D Stories of Honor, P.O. Drawer 1766, Orangeburg, S.C. 29116. The deadline for entries is April 30.

The sponsors

South Carolina State University is the presenting sponsor for Stories of Honor. Fogle’s Piggly Wiggly and Orangeburg County are title sponsors. Supporting sponsors are the Bill Connor Law Firm  and Planet Fitness.

