Stories of Honor -- the series and sponsors

The Times and Democrat’s Stories of Honor series is in its second year. Every Sunday from April 26 through July 12, a veteran's story will be featured in The Times and Democrat and at TheTandD.com. You can nominate a veteran to be honored by submitting a story at https://thetandd.com/forms/promo/stories of honor/ or by mailing to T&D Stories of Honor, P.O. Drawer 1766, Orangeburg, S.C. 29116. The deadline for entries is April 30.