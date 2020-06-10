'Stop the pain,' George Floyd's brother pleads with Congress

"Today we answer their call," Nadler said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi watched from the hearing audience, and the House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy also joined.

Republicans are criticizing activists who want to "defund the police" -- a catch-all term for shifting law enforcement resources — though the Democratic bill does not call for that. President Donald Trump and allies have seized on the word to portray Democrats as extreme as GOP lawmakers rush to come up with their own proposals.

"The American people understand that it's time for a real discussion," said Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the ranking Republican on the panel. But he said what they also understand is that "it is pure insanity to defund the police."

For hours, witnesses described what one called a "lynching" over what happened to Floyd on May 25, and others placed his death alongside those of other African Americans that have created a tally becoming difficult for lawmakers in Congress to ignore.

Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., the chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, which is leading the legislative effort, said the proposed changes reflect a nation coming to grips with a history of racial injustice.

"This is about the kind of America we all want to see," said Bass.