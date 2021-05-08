Stop playing games

Dear Annie: I'm a 34-year-old man with a superb wife. We've been married eight years, and things are great between us. The problem is my mother-in-law. I'm sleeping with her.
She is an incredibly attractive woman and still in her prime. She and my wife look like sisters. But my mother-in-law knows a thing or two more than her daughter in the bedroom.
This affair has been going on for four years now. It's getting hard to not want to be with her all the time, instead of just a couple days a week.
If this should come out, it will wreck two families, and I don't want that. But I think I'm falling or have already fallen in love with my mother-in-law. Plus, the sex is incredible. Any suggestions? -- My Own Mrs. Robinson
Dear MOMR: Get yourself together, man. This isn't advice I should have to give, but please: Stop sleeping with your mother-in-law. Come clean to your wife. And be prepared to pack your bags. As much as I try to encourage married couples to work through thick and thin, honestly, I can't see how someone could come back from this. Your wife deserves to be in a loving, respectful relationship -- and not stuck in whatever kind of sick game this is.
Dear Annie: I've started working out at the gym again recently, and there is a really cute man who works out the same time as me who has captured my attention. I am so attracted to him. I know he likes me, too, but I don't know if he is shy like me and looking for love, or just looking for a piece. I'm confused because he was sending his daughter over to bump into me, but he never approached me when he had a couple chances. I don't know what to do. -- Crushing Hard