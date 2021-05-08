Stop playing games

Dear Annie: I'm a 34-year-old man with a superb wife. We've been married eight years, and things are great between us. The problem is my mother-in-law. I'm sleeping with her.

She is an incredibly attractive woman and still in her prime. She and my wife look like sisters. But my mother-in-law knows a thing or two more than her daughter in the bedroom.

This affair has been going on for four years now. It's getting hard to not want to be with her all the time, instead of just a couple days a week.

If this should come out, it will wreck two families, and I don't want that. But I think I'm falling or have already fallen in love with my mother-in-law. Plus, the sex is incredible. Any suggestions? -- My Own Mrs. Robinson

Dear MOMR: Get yourself together, man. This isn't advice I should have to give, but please: Stop sleeping with your mother-in-law. Come clean to your wife. And be prepared to pack your bags. As much as I try to encourage married couples to work through thick and thin, honestly, I can't see how someone could come back from this. Your wife deserves to be in a loving, respectful relationship -- and not stuck in whatever kind of sick game this is.