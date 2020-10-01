Stop building that wall of resentment

I feel that we must concentrate on getting through the cancer treatments, surviving this pandemic and moving back to our hometown. We should stop putting so much effort into reaching out to Melissa when she never does so for us. We'll be friendly if she thinks to make a call. And we'll keep sending check-less occasion cards, maybe with lotto scratchers, just to show that we remembered. We'd love to hear your thoughts on this. -- What to Do

Dear What to Do: Send occasion cards if you'd like. But don't include cash. Don't even include lotto scratchers. With the way you're feeling now, every dollar you give Melissa will be another brick in a wall of resentment.

Let her know how much it means when she reaches out, and how much it hurt that she didn't call on your wife's 80th birthday. We're never done growing, and she might surprise you yet.

Then shift your focus to ensuring that you and your wife stay as healthy as possible, especially while she's undergoing chemo. And if you want proof that you two were (and are) good parents, just look at your younger daughter. She clearly cares deeply for you and wants to do what she can to help. You two brought that generous human being into this world. Be proud.

Wishing you and your wife the best through all of this. I'm so sorry to hear that she has cancer.