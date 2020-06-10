Stocks end mostly lower, even as Nasdaq tops 10,000 points

"What matters to the market is making sure the coronavirus doesn't come back in any material way and making sure the Fed is continuing to support economic activity," said Mike Zigmont, head of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management.

A report on Friday showing that the U.S. job market surprisingly strengthened last month helped stoke optimism among investors that the economy can climb out of its current hole faster than forecast. Employers added 2.5 million workers to their payrolls, when economists were expecting them instead to slash another 8 million jobs.

But in remarks during a virtual news conference Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the May jobs data, while encouraging, was hardly enough to ensure that the job market or the economy is back on track.

"The labor market may have hit bottom in May," Powell said. But, he added, "we're not going to overreact to a single data point."

Airlines were among the big decliners Wednesday after Delta Air Lines warned in a regulatory filing that it expects its revenue in the second quarter to be down 90% from a year earlier. Delta fell 7.4%, American Airlines dropped 8.2% and Alaska Air Group lost 10%.