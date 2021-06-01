Stocks end mixed on Wall Street after early gain evaporates

A wobbly day on Wall Street ended with a mixed finish for the major stock indexes Tuesday as losses in technology and health care companies offset gains elsewhere in the market.

The S&P 500 gave up an early gain, slipping less than 0.1%. That broke a three-day winning streak. The benchmark index had been up 0.7% in the early going. The tech-heavy Nasdaq inched 0.1% lower, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a 0.1% gain.

The market's modest moves came as investors returned from a three-day holiday weekend. Traders weighed a new report showing more growth in manufacturing as the coronavirus pandemic wanes in the U.S., but were also looking ahead to the government's monthly jobs report update on Friday.

Expectations that the upcoming Labor Department report will show a strong increase in hiring in May stoked worries about rising inflation, and how the Federal Reserve may respond to it. That helped push bond yields broadly higher Tuesday, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

"The market will focus on jobs this week and the reason is so will the Fed," Krosby said. "This is a market that wants to assess or ascertain how the Fed is going to respond to more inflation."