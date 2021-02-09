Stocks end mixed, ending a 6-day winning streak

Stocks have been moving steadily higher for several days as Wall Street becomes more optimistic that the worst parts of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic might be in the rearview mirror. Vaccine rollouts continue both in the U.S. and globally, with the U.S. administrating hundreds of thousands of doses per day.

"The vaccinations have outpaced the virus and that becomes part of what's playing into the optimism in the market," Buchanan said. "It makes for an environment where it's getting back to some sense of normality."

Washington is preparing to go big for its next round of economic stimulus to support struggling Americans and businesses. Democrats have rallied around President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, which will include one-time payments to Americans plus a likely increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Expectations for another financial boost for the economy have helped keep investors in a buying mood.

The market's strong start to February and the strength in shares of companies that rely on consumer spending "is an indicator of the optimism creeping higher and the assumption that consumers in the U.S. will get a larger check perhaps than we thought three or four weeks ago," Buchanan said.