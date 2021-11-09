Stocks end lower on Wall Street, ending 8-day winning streak

Bond yields also fell Tuesday. That pulled down the stock prices of banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.44% from 1.49% late Monday.

Bank stocks like Citigroup, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase closed down roughly 1% or more.

One stock that did well was General Electric, which rose 2.6%. The once-unstoppable corporate behemoth that made everything from lightbulbs to nuclear reactors announced it would break itself into three separate companies.

The combination of chronic mismanagement, years of asset sales, as well as new regulations after the Great Recession made GE a shell of what it used to be. It no longer makes appliances, no longer owns NBCUniversal and spun off its financing arm, GE Capital, years before.

Sectors that are considered less risky, including household product makers and utilities, held up better than the rest of the market.

Investors received another reminder from the Labor Department that rising inflation remains persistent. The agency reported that inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.6% in October from a year earlier, matching September's record annual gain.