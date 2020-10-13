Stocks end lower as Wall Street pauses after a 4-day rally

Tuesday's market slide came as the third-quarter earnings reporting season got underway. Investors will be looking for some measure of clarity over the next several weeks as CEOs line up to report how their companies fared during the summer. Wall Street is expecting another sharp drop in profits for the third quarter, nearly 21% for S&P 500 earnings per share from a year earlier. But if that proves correct, it would not be as bad as the nearly 32% plunge for the spring, according to FactSet.

Several companies kicked the season off on Tuesday with better-than-expected reports. JPMorgan Chase, Johnson & Johnson, Citigroup and BlackRock all reported stronger results for the summer than analysts had forecast.

Their stocks, though, closed mixed. BlackRock rose 3.9%, while JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup gave up initial gains and fell 1.6% and 4.8%, respectively. Johnson & Johnson dropped 2.3% and Eli Lilly fell 2.9%.

Delta Air Lines reported a worse loss than Wall Street had forecast, as the pandemic keeps many fliers grounded, and its shares slid 2.7%.

Other airlines and travel-related companies were also weak, and Royal Caribbean dropped 13.2% for the biggest loss in the S&P 500. The cruise operator said it will sell up to $575 million of stock to raise cash.