Stocks end another wobbly day lower as virus cases rise

Caution continues to hang over markets. Coronavirus counts keep climbing at a troubling rate across much of the United States and Europe. The worry is that could lead to the return of lockdowns aimed at slowing the pandemic's spread, which could further choke off the improvements the economy showed during the summer.

The U.S. economy's momentum has already slowed following the expiration of supplemental benefits for laid-off workers and other support that Congress approved for the economy earlier this year.

Reports on the economy released Tuesday were mixed. Orders for big-ticket manufactured goods rose 1.9% in September, an acceleration from August's 0.4% growth and better than economists expected but well below July's 11.8%. Consumer confidence also weakened a bit in October, when economists were expecting it to hold steady.

"The market was really set up for any sort of a negative surprise that could potentially impact it," said Scott Knapp, chief market strategist at CUNA Mutual Group.

Investors have been clamoring for Congress to deliver another round of stimulus for the economy, but they're increasingly acknowledging it won't happen anytime soon.