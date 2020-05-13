Stocks drop again on worries about slow economic recovery

It's the latest wobble for a market that has been wavering in recent weeks after coming off its best month in a generation. The S&P 500's 26% rally got going in late March following promises of massive aid from the Federal Reserve and Capitol Hill. It then accelerated on optimism as several countries and U.S. states began relaxing restrictions on businesses that were meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus but also caused a severe recession.

Many professional investors have been skeptical of the rally, though, saying it was overdone given how much uncertainty exists about how long the recession will last. And Wednesday's worries that the recovery may not be as strong or as rapid as investors had been banking on just a week ago hit stocks whose profits are closely tied to the economy's strength particularly hard.

Energy producers in the S&P 500 fell 4.4% for the biggest loss among the 11 sectors that make up the index. Financial stocks were close behind with a 3% loss. Those two areas of the market have been some of this year's biggest losers this year on expectations for less demand for oil and lower profit from making loans.

Smaller stocks also took worse losses than the rest of the market, which typically happens when worries about the economy's strength are on the rise. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks dropped 3.3%.