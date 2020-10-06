Stocks drop after President Trump calls off stimulus talks

Stocks had been drifting between small gains and losses for much of the day before gaining momentum into the late afternoon, then Trump's tweets knocked the market into reverse gear.

The move to nix the negotiations with Democrats dashes Wall Street's hopes that another round of stimulus would soon be on the way. Bitter partisanship on Capitol Hill has been preventing a compromise on more aid for the economy, which has been punched into a recession by shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic. Reports on the economy have been mixed recently, as some areas show a slowdown after extra unemployment benefits and other stimulus earlier approved by Congress expired.

Powell has repeatedly urged Congress to provide additional aid, saying the Fed can't prop up the economy by itself, even with interest rates at record lows. "The expansion is still far from complete," Powell said in a speech to the National Association for Business Economics, group of corporate and academic economists.

The market's slide comes a day after the S&P 500 posted its best day in more than three weeks. Other stock markets around the world made mostly modest gains. Longer-term Treasury yields veered lower after Trump's remarks. They had earlier been hanging close to their highest levels in months.