Stocks climb on Wall Street

Much of the market's focus remains on Washington, though, where a deep partisan divide has kept Congress from delivering another dose of financial support for the economy. Economists and investors have been clamoring for more aid for jobless workers and hard-hit industries, among other things, particularly as surging coronavirus counts pummel the economy again.

The number of U.S. workers applying for unemployment benefits is back on the rise, as governments around the country and world bring back varying degrees of restrictions on businesses. Even without lockdown orders, the fear is that the rising number of deaths will keep customers away from businesses.

Another round of financial support from Washington could help carry the economy through what's expected to be a bleak winter, before vaccines help things get closer to normal next year.

Worries about the worsening pandemic and stop-and-start talks in Washington about support for the economy have made the market shaky in recent weeks. It earlier surged through November on hopes for coming COVID-19 vaccines and relief that the U.S. presidential election ended with a clear winner, Democrat Joe Biden. The electoral college confirmed Biden's victory on Monday.